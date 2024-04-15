Attack on Jagan: Attempt to murder case booked

Vijayawada: The Task Force police launched a probe into the stone-hurling incident in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had suffered a minor injury on Saturday.



The Ajit Singh Nagar police on Sunday registered an attempt to murder case under section 307 of the IPC on the incident. The police booked the case following the complaint lodged by Vijayawada West Assembly constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivas.

The police officials also suspect that the attack was made from a small narrow place located between Vivekananda School and Ganganamma temple. The police collected the call data of the local people for the last 15 days and investigating for some clues.

The police are also verifying the CC footage of the cameras installed at Daba Kotlu Centre to trace the suspect. So far, the case is in preliminary stage only. A special investigation team has also been constituted, the police said.