Autologous stem cell transplantation gives new lease of life: Expert

Vijayawada: Autologous stem cell transplantation is a game changer in modern medicine, said stem cell expert Dr A Vijay Rajesh who has done extensive research in the stem cell transplantation technology and achieved doctorate.

Addressing the media at the Press Club here on Wednesday, Dr Vijay Rajesh said that the autologous stem cell treatment in the field of modern medicine gives promising outcome to patients with neuro degenerative disorders like autism, cerebral palsy, ADHD, spinal cord injuries, parkinsonism, motor neuron disorder, sensory neural hearing loss and in the specialty of cardiology to dilated cardiomyopathy to improve ejection fraction, in specialty of ophthalmology for retinal vein occlusion, in the field of gynaecology for infertile women, for endometrial hypoplasia, in specialty of orthopaedics for non-unions and delayed unions, osteoarthritis, in specialty of oromaxillofacial surgery to treat amyloblastoma and submucosal oral fibrosis and to treat keloid in specialty of plastic and reconstructive surgery among others.

Dr Vijay Rajesh who did extensive research in stem cell treatment explained the benefits as he is well-versed with stem cell isolation, segregation, separation and who has participated along with clinician above 400 stem cell transplantations. His work has been published in some of the reputed international journals. He is the recipient of young scientist award in 2018 in international conference conducted by School of Life Sciences at Bs Abdur Rahaman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University) at Chennai and bagged several other awards in conferences and he had presented scientific posters and papers in several conferences.

Neurosurgeon and head of Raghavendra hospital at Guntur Dr Naga Sankar, interventional cardiologist and head of Vamsi Heart Care hospital Dr K Vamsi Krishna, paediatrician and head of Prasanti Multi-specialty hospital Dr B Lata, eminent orthopaedic surgeon Dr M Sridhar were also present.