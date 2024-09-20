  • Menu
Axis Bank opens 6 new branches in AP

Guntur: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India inaugurates six new branches in the state on Thursday. These new branches are located at Ponnuru and Amaravathi Road in Guntur district, Ravulapalem in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Venkatagiri in Tirupati district, Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district, and Ramnagar Anantapur in Anantapur district. These new branches will offer a wide array of asset products and banking services such as personal banking, digital banking, loan products.

The chief guests Veeranjaneyulu, Chairman, Chalapathi Group of Educational Institutions, Degala Prabhakar, Director, Andhra Prime Hospitals, Galla Ramachandra Rao, Director, Sri Bhramara Township inaugurated the new branch at Amaravathi Road in Guntur in the presence of Shaikh Rasool, Branch Operation Head, Axis Bank and other senior officials of Bank. Through these branches, Axis Bank aims to meet the growing demand for banking services and contribute to the economic growth of these areas, said Arnika Dixit, President & Head-Branch Banking, Axis Bank.

