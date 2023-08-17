Bapatla: Voter survey to be completed soon

Bapatla: Bapatla district collector P Ranjit Basha asked the officials to upload the data immediately after the completion of the survey for the revision of the voters’ list.

He conducted a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the voters’ survey will be completed soon and said the teams so far met 3,61,263 families and conducted the survey and added that they have received 8,840 applications for changes in the voters’ list. He said the teams identified 3,614 migrated voters for deletion in the voters’ list and identified 4,435 voters to include in the voters’ list.

He further said that they have taken steps to provide a vote for all the members of the family at one polling booth. He instructed officials to allot door numbers to the newly constructed houses at Jagananna Housing Colonies.

District revenue officer K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, YSRCP leader Inagaluri Malyadri, and BSP leader K Koteswara Rao were present.