Bezwada Bar Assn celebrates Gidugu Ramamurthy’s birth anniv

Vijayawada: AP Official Language Commission, Telugu Language Development Authority and Bezwada Bar Association jointly celebrated the 160th birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu at the Bar Association hall here on Saturday. Bezwada Bar Association president KB Sundar, general secretary Jannu Sridhar and Official Language Commission chairman P Vijay Babu were the panel, who presided over the meeting.

Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand, chief guest, addressing the meeting said that the litigants would be benefited if mother tongue is widely used in the judiciary. He assured the advocates that he would strive to deliver judgments in Telugu.

Vijay Babu spoke on the greatness of Telugu language.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Y Srinivasa Rao and Fourth additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate D Seshaiah were felicitated for delivering the judgments in Telugu. Vice-president of the Bezwada Bar Association Puppala Srinivasa Rao compered the programme.

Eminent persons who strove hard for the development of Telugu language Namala Koteswara Rao, Chinta Sivasankar, Vajje Ravi, Matta Jayakar, ASS Ramprasad Sampara, Battula Venkateswara Rao, Sampara Srinivasa Rao, Jadi Cloudia were felicitated.