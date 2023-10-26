Live
Just In
Bhimavaram: Assistant Professor of SRKR receives Ph.d
Bhimavaram : Nagavalli Vegesna, Assistant Professor in the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in SRKR Engineering College received PhD from Annamalai University, said college Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nagavalli said that she worked on “Investigations on array pattern synthesis and Flexible Micro strip antenna design for multi-banned applications” under the guidance of Annamalai University ECE professor Dr G Yamuna and Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, ECE Assistant Professor Dr T Sudheer Kumar. She added that synthesis of array antenna using nature inspired meta heuristic algorithms are used to obtain beam forming techniques with reduced side lobe levels and close inside lobes in this proposed banded antenna is suitable for 6G Applications.
The college Secretary and correspondent Sagi Rama Krishna Nishant Varma felicitated Dr Nagavalli for receiving PhD from Annamalai University. College Director Dr M Jagapati Raju and ECE Head of the department Dr N Uday Kumar participated in the programme.