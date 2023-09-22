Bhimavaram: SRKR student gets job with Rs 16.3L pay

Bhimavaram : SRKR Engineering College final year Computer Science student Banka Dharmik secured placement in campus interviews with a salary of Rs 16.3 lakh per year, said secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Verma. He congratulated the student in the management meeting hall of the college here on Thursday. He said that in recent times, software companies are offering campus selections as well as internships to talented students, which will create more enthusiasm among the students.

He said that the selected students also get Rs 25,000 internship for four months along with the package.

Training and placement cell in-charge Dr K R Satyanarayana said that many companies have already expressed their readiness to come to their college. College vice-principal KV Muralikrishnamaraju, CSE department head V Chandrasekhar, AIML head GNVG Sirisha and others were present.