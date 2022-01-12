BJP blames Andhra Pradesh government for Atmakuru incident

Vijayawada: Holding the state government squarely responsible for the Atmakuru incident in which criminal cases were registered against the BJP leaders, the BJP state president Somu Veerraju said here on Tuesday that the car of the district BJP president Srikanth Reddy was burnt down and he was threatened with bodily harm. He said that MLA Shilpa Chakrapani is the main accused in the case.

The senior BJP leader said that the Srikanth Reddy went to Atmakuru after the DSP asked him to come over and some journalists were also in that car. Veerraju alleged that the SP and the DGP were lying on the issue. He demanded filing of criminal cases against the Muslims and the MLA who were responsible for the violence.

Referring to the government decision on the movie tickets, Veerraju said that the government should reduce the prices of the sand, cement and essential commodities rather than the movie tickets. He said that Chandrababu Naidu deceived people in the past and Jagan Mohan Reddy is cheating the them now.

He suggested to the government to nationalise the mines to overcome the financial problems.

He alleged that there was a huge scam in the civil supplies department and the YSRCP leaders are playing key role in illegal transport of rice. If the BJP assumes power, sand would be given free of cost to people and only transport charges would be collected.

The paddy would be purchased at Rs 1,400 per bag and the rice would be supplied to people at the rate of Rs 40 per kg.

BJP leaders Vamaraju Satyamurthy, Bitra Venkata Sivannarayana, Lakshmipati Raju and others also participated.