BJP, CPI hail Naidu’s release from prison

Vijayawada: The BJP and CPI hailed theAP High Courtgranting interim bail to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case on Tuesday.

BJP State president D Purandeswari has expressed happiness over the High Court granting interim bail to Naidu. Purandeswari, who is Naidu’s sister-in-law, took to X to react to the HC order. She wrote that she was happy to hear about the court’s decision to grant interim bail to the former Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition.

“The BJP has always questioned the procedural lapses in the arrest of Naidu. I wish him good health and Lord Balaji should bestow upon him His blessings,” she wrote on X.

In a separate statement, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has expressed happiness over the High Court granting interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu.

Following the HC order, Naidu was released from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Tuesday afternoon after spending 52 days in the jail. Ramakrishna wished that Chandrababu Naidu should recover from illness and further stated that the TDP chief would play a key role in the politics as usual.