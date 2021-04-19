BJP demands cancellation of Tirupati LS bypoll

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju said the party would lodge complaint with the Election Commission of India on the irregularities committed in the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

He alleged that the police department had failed to check the irregularities and not responded to the complaints made by the BJP leaders.

Addressing a media conference at the party State office here on Sunday, Veerraju demanded that the election should be cancelled and re-election should be conducted in a free and fair manner.

He said fake voters had cast votes in the elections and the police failed to prevent it. He alleged that the BJP workers were intimidated by the ward/village volunteers. He said the BJP and Jana Sena would develop a mechanism in the State to root out the volunteers system. He alleged the police were registering red sanders smuggling cases against the Opposition parties for questioning the irregularities committed in the election.

Veerraju demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should tender his apology to the people on the irregularities committed in the Tirupati byelection. He said the TDP got only 23 seats in Assembly elections because the party resorted to many irregularities and the YSRCP will also meet the same fate and will win only 30 seats in the next Assembly elections.

He said both the TDP and YSRCP were following the same ideology and bot are family parties. Veerraju predicted that the BJP would win the 2024 Assembly elections.

Referring to allegations leveled that the BJP leaders were behind the attacks on the temples and desecration of idols in the State, the BJP leader said the police have to prove the allegations.