BJP leaders arrested on their way to Gudivada

Vijayawada: Police foiled the attempt by the BJP leaders to visit Gudivada and take part in Sankranti festival concluding celebrations on Tuesday. BJP state president Somu Veerraju and other leaders were travelling from Gannavaram towards Gudivada to visit the town.

But, the police stopped the vehicles of Veerraju and others BJP leader leaders near Gannavaram and shifted them to Unguturu police station. Somu Veerraju reacted angrily to the arrest and questioned why the police did not arrest the Civil supplies minister Kodali Nani for conducting casino.

He alleged the YSRCP government does not know about Sankranti and the BJP leaders decided to go to Gudivada to show the Telugu culture to the government. The BJP will come to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, he asserted.

He alleged the YSRCP leaders criticise the state BJP leaders in the state and would fall on the feet of national BJP leaders. The BJP decided to visit Gudivada against the backdrop of allegations levelled against minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) that casino was organised at his function hall in Gudivada.

Kodali Nani has several times denied the allegations. BJP leaders former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other leaders condemned the arrest of BJP leaders. Veerraju and other leaders were released from the Unguturu police station on Tuesday night.