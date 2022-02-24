BJP leaders playing to the tunes of Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Hitting back at BJP leaders' malicious propaganda against the State government, senior YSRCP leader and MLA K Parthasarathy said that the State BJP leaders were playing to the tunes of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and working under his direction.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that the BJP leaders were trying to create an illusion among the people as if they had done favours to the State. He said that they were unnecessarily taking a dig at the State government joining hands with the Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu. He dared them to pressurise the Centre for implementing the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

He challenged Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao to announce that six projects and Rs 15,000 crore given to State are equal to Special Category Status and Polavaram. The MLA said that people are ready to teach the BJP a lesson for failing to implement bifurcation promises. He also stated that the Union Budget 2022-23 was for corporate people but the State Budget focuses on common people to help them lead better lives.

Countering BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao's remarks, he said that the government has been taking loans as per the FRBM limits and spending every penny in a transparent manner, unlike the previous TDP government which had borrowed Rs 3.57 lakh crore, without spending any on infra development or on welfare.

Parthasarathy said that the State government has its own schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Asara and there is nothing like copying the Centre's schemes.