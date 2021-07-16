BJP Mahila Morcha demands safety for women in State

Vijayawada: BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan expressed serious concern over the discrimination, violence and atrocities against women in the state.

Participating in the state unit of Mahila Morcha executive meeting here on Friday, Vanathi said that the performance of the AP Women's Commission was not up to the mark and demanded immediate action by the state government to provide all kinds of security to women.

Vanathi said that though Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised total prohibition in the state, it was not implemented. Stating that liquor consumption was the root cause of all atrocities, she demanded immediate implementation of prohibition. Referring to the high price of fuels, she said that the state government imposed high taxes in the name of welfare schemes. She appealed to the BJP cadre to strengthen the party at booth-level.

National general secretary and AP in-charge Supreet Kaur said that the BJP was giving top priority to the welfare of women by giving 33 per cent reservation in the party and even given minister posts to 11 women in the Cabinet. She said that Vanathi Srinivasan has the distinction of defeating the matinee idol Kamal Haassan in Tamil Nadu elections.

BJP AP co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, former state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, Mahila Morcha state unit president B Nirmala Kishore, BJP state vice-president Saranala Malati Rani and others also participated.