BJP state executive meeting today

Rajamahendravaram: The BJP state executive meeting will be held here on Monday. Union Minister L Murugan will be the chief guest. Along with party MPs and national leaders, 2,250 mandal-level presidents from across the state will be present.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeshwari said that the AP development will be the main agenda of discussions in this meeting and BJP is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

The BJP state executive meeting will be held in Rajahmundry with great fervour, for the first time after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and 26 years after the last meeting was held.

In 1996, the state executive meeting of the BJP was held at Kakinada in the joint East Godavari district. In that meeting the BJP expressed its full support for the creation of Telangana through a resolution of one vote-two states.

Senior BJP leader LK Adwani also attended the meeting. Later, in 1998, a state executive meeting was held in Rajahmundry.

Then Girajala Venkataswamy Naidu from Rajahmundry and UV Krishnam Raju from Kakinada were MPs. Bandaru Dattatreya was the state BJP president. In the 1998 parliamentary elections, the BJP contested alone and won two MP seats in the joint East Godavari and it was a record.