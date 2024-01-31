BJP to launch agitation over Veligonda project

Vijayawada: BJP Chief Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar informed that the party will take up various agitation programmes protesting over incomplete works of Veligonda project in Prakasam district by the state government.

Addressing a press conference at BJP State office here on Tuesday, he said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely failed to utilise funds and support extended by the Central government to complete projects and developmental activities in the backward Prakasam district.

Veligonda project is a complete sham and there is no development in West Prakasam district.

Not even a single water project was completed in the state and no signs of development during Jaganrule, he said.

He said the BJP would fight until the completion of the project.

Referring to other important works relating to the district, the BJP leader said that the Central government sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the International Driving School in Darsi, but the project got delayed due to a non-matching grant by the state government.

While the Central government has sanctioned a helicopter training centre and a navy navigation centre at Donakonda, the state government has failed to grant at least the required land, he criticised.

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a medical college at Markapuram in Western Prakasam district and the construction of a multi-super specialty hospital for tribals at Dornala. Even though the Central government has sanctioned fishing harbour at Kothapatnam under the Ongole

Assembly constituency, there is no progress in works due to inaction of the state government.

The Central government has sanctioned Rs 350 crore to provide drinking water from Gundlakamma to Ongole town but the state government has failed to complete the works.

In the Ongole Parliament constituency, people have no drinking water.

BJP State Working Committee Member Sirasanagandla Srinivasa Rao said the party will stage a maha dharna at Minister Audimulapu Suresh camp office on February 2 followed by bike rallies in all Assembly constituencies in the district.