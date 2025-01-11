Books are windows to a wonder world

Vijayawada: Books are the windows to a wonder world that gives wisdom to people, said project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan B Srinivasa Rao while releasing the children’s literature published by the National Book Trust (NBT) at the 35th Book Festival here on Friday.

The books included Phalaharala Chettu, Puttadi Bommato Sneham, Matalade Gadiyaram and Chikkumudi.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivasa Rao said that Sarvasiksha Abhiyaan has been striving to provide books for children in all the school libraries. He complimented the National Book Trust for bringing out standard books for children.

Executive committee member of National Book Trust G Valliswar said that the NBT has been striving for national integrity. It has been planning to organise a huge book fair in the State.

South Region member of the Book Trust Pattipaka Mohan said that the NBT has been conducting various workshops for children.

Former AIR Director Munjuluri Krishna Kumari suggested to the publishers to bring out literature for children. If the children started studying books, they would overcome the bad habits of toying with mobiles and others.

Writer Amaravadi Niraja and Book Festival president K Lakshmaiah also spoke.

Jnana Prasoona and Pawan Sai reviewed the books.