Botcha Satyanarayana lambasts PDF MLCs for opposing merger of schools

Vijayawada (NTR District): Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana expressed ire on the PDF MLCs and the teachers' unions for opposing the merger of primary schools with high schools. Reacting strongly to the bus tour conducted by the MLCs opposing the merger of primary schools with high schools, he alleged there is a political motive behind the bus tour of PDF MLCs. He said there is very less resistance from the people on merger of primary schools.

Botcha interacted with the media after releasing the AP EAPCET results on Tuesday. He supported the government's decision on the merger of primary schools and release of GO 117. He said the government proposed that subject teachers will teach the subjects from third class onwards.

The Minister has demanded that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should come out openly and state that subject teachers are not required for primary schools.

Referring to mapping of schools, Minister Botcha said mapping was conducted for 5,800 schools but there was opposition from public for merger of only 380 schools.

He said people are happy with the merger of 5,400 schools. He asked the Opposition parties to tell what the best alternative way to develop the schools and improve the quality of teaching. He said the teachers' unions can come to meet him at any time and he is ready to meet to discuss the problems related to the teaching.