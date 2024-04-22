Brahmani assures to solve problems of farm labourers

Betapudi (Mangalagiri): The women toiling in jasmine gardens told Nara Brahmani, wife of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, that they are working as farm labourers despite sacrificing their lands for the construction of the Amaravati capital city. Brahmani talked with the labourers in jasmine gardens located at Bethapudi village in Mangalagiri assembly constituency, as part of her election campaign. During the interaction, she plucked Jasmine flowers along with them.

One of the labourers Venkateswaramma recounted how her family had contributed six acres of land for the construction of the capital city. However, with the halting of capital construction by the incumbent YSRCP government, they found themselves compelled to work as farm labourers on their own lands. Brahmani consoled them and told them to remain patient for the next two months, expressing confidence in the Telugu Desam Party's victory in the ensuing elections and its subsequent formation of the government.

She assured the labourers that once the TDP under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, regains power all the issues faced by farmers would be swiftly addressed.

Furthermore, Brahmani encouraged the labourers to avail themselves of training opportunities at the skill development centres established by the TDP in the Mangalagiri constituency, emphasising that such training could enable them to generate additional income.

She also appealed to them to support Nara Lokesh in the upcoming elections.