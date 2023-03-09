BSNL set to introduce IPTV services in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is launching IPTV services in Andhra Pradesh to their Fiber to the Home (FTTH) subscribers in partnership with ULKA TV. Through this service it will offer uninterrupted HD TV channels to the subscribers.



The data from the Union government reveals that the customers of Direct to Home and cable TV are gradually coming down after the Covid pandemic was over. In 2019, there are 7.24 crore subscribers of DTH and 10.31 crore subscribers of cable TV in the country, and the numbers came down to 7.07 crore and 10.3 crores in 2020, 6.96 crore and 9.30 crore in 2021 and 6.62 crore and 9.20 crore in 2022 respectively. Many customers who deserted the DTH and cable TV subscriptions opted for OTT and IPTV for the convenience of viewing videos on demand anywhere and anytime.

The BSNL entered into an MoU with the City Online Media Pvt Limited in January 2023, as part of its expansion plans, and to transform households into multi-play Internet households. The department already installed demo connections at various places from the cities, towns and villages to remote areas in the state and is ready to welcome a large number of subscribers through campaigning.

The BSNL AP chief general manager B Suresh Krishna said that the set-top boxes (STBs) they are providing as part of the IPTV services would establish two-way communication on TV sets, and also will be helpful in accessing the apps for educational and entertainment purposes even without the laptops and computers.

He said that the STBs will also facilitate the customers to make video calls by installing USB cameras. He informed that the existing and new BSNL FTTH customers can subscribe to the ULKA TV services with various plans ranging from Rs 130 to 329 plus GST. However, all the new customers who booked FTTH connection this month, would get the BSNL Free to Air plan with 351 free-to-air channels for free for the next six months, he added.