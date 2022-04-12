Cabinet formation a farce, says Tulasi Reddy

Vijayawada: Describing the Cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a farce, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy said here on Monday that the ministers would be like processional idols without any powers or funds.

He said in a statement here, he said that after so much exercise the result was laughable with 11 old timers and 14 new timers. He wanted to know why the 13 ministers were removed or whether they are they corrupt or inefficient.

Dr Tulasi Reddy said what kind of decentralisation it was with no representation from eight districts in the state and no representation to Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vysya, Velama, Balija, Telaga, Vontari and other communities in the Cabinet. Out of 34 sub-castes in the Scheduled Castes, 33 sub-castes have no representation and out of 60 sub-castes in the Scheduled Tribes, there is no representation to 58 sub-castes. Likewise, out of 140 castes of backward classes, 130 castes were ignored. The PCC working president said that the Chief Minister opened Pandora's Box and made a self-goal. The dissatisfied elements started burning the effigies and soon the tsunami would cross the coast, he warned.