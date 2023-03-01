Call to develop scientific temper for growth

Vijayawada (NTR district): Scientific temper is needed for the growth of the country, stated Dr T Sri Kumar, convenor of Andhra Loyola College National conference on smart materials. The country needs two million young scientists in all fields of science and technology for future requirements, he said.





Addressing the gathering at Loyola College here on Tuesday, Sri Kumar said that the purpose of National Science Day is to promote scientific temper among the general public and to induce learning of science. He said that conferences like this will help the students to learn and understand basic research opportunities.





Prof K Srinivasa Rao of KLU said that the portable biosensor, which is easy to use, can save the lives of millions of women suffering from breast cancer. Prof Pranav Mandal from SRM University spoke about nano generated sensors and magnetic materials used for energy production. Prof Surya Narayana from IIT, Hyderabad, spoke about artificial neuron networks and memories, which are useful in developing superfast memory storage devices and also for brain mapping.





Loyola College correspondent Sahayaraj, Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, Research Director Prof N Veeriah, Prof CK Jayasankar from SV University, Prof Hariharan from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, Organising secretary Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao and members of the department were present. Later, certificates were distributed to theparticipants.



