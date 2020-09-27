Cardiac problems will not arise suddenly due to fear: Dr N Murali Krishna

Vijayawada: Covid-19 has created sudden changes not only in the economic conditions but also in the health conditions in the lives of people belonging to many segments. 'The Hans India' interacted with Dr N Murali Krishna, senior cardiologist to have some medical clarifications regarding this Covid-19 for the benefit of readers.



"The cardiac problems will not arise suddenly due to fear but they will happen because of high volume of stress. The people having risk factors like diabetes, asthma, problems related to kidneys are likely to get heart attacks. We have been observing the cases for the last six months and the death cases due to cardiac arrest are rare in this Covid 19 period," said Dr Murali Krishna.

Murali Krishna said that the blood clotting tendency is one of the symptoms of Covid-19 virus and this may happen at major organs like lungs, kidney, heart and also sometimes total body which results in the death. Dr Murali also clarified that this will not happen to every Covid affected patient but due to heavy viral load resulting in Cytokine storm. Then the blood will start clotting.

"No doubt. Many people are becoming panicked during this pandemic period even if they are having slightest disturbance in their health. I feel this may happen for many factors like financial and social problems. Due to these factors people are feeling stress, anxiety and phobia about future and they are not able to come out of it. If the same tendency is continued the person will become sick and leads to complications. I advise them to go for counselling with psychologists for proper guidance. They may also advise to have supporting medicines with the consultation of qualified doctor," said Dr Murali Krishna.

While concluding Dr N Murali Krishna advised that if the Covid-19 protocols like mask, maintaining distance, frequent sanitization are followed, there are fewer chances of contracting the disease. He also advised them to approach a qualified doctor, if any such symptoms are noticed.