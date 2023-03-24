Centre increases funds allocation to State for Education

The Union government has increased funds allocation to Andhra Pradesh for the financial year of 2023-24. The Centre has allocated Rs 2,888 crore for 2023-24 against the Rs 2,626 crore allocated for 2022-23. This is 10 per cent increase compared to previous year.





The Union government on Thursday disclosed the details of funds allocation when the senior officials of the State government met the Central government's officials. A review meeting was held by the Project Approval Board (PAB) under the chairmanship of Central Ministry of Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar regarding the Annual Work Plan (AWP&B) and discussed the allocation of required funds for the next academic year 2023-24 for Andhra Pradesh.





Principal Secretary of School Education Department Praveen Prakash, Commissioner for School Education S Suresh Kumar and the officials of SCERT and Samagra Shiksha also participated in the meeting. On the occasion, Praveen Prakash explained the flagship programmes of the State, like creating infrastructure for schools, distribution of uniforms, textbooks to students, bilingual textbooks and distribution of tabs as part of digital education system under Samagra Shiksha innovations.





The senior officials of the Union Ministry of Education appreciated the efforts of Samagra Shiksha and the AP government for huge allocation of funds to school education. They also praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government on the implementation of Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Toilet Maintenance Fund, School Maintenance Fund, Mid-Day Meal Scheme and others.