Chandu Dance Academy students bag 13 awards at national-level competition

Ongole: The students from the Chandu Dance Academy in Ongole bagged a total of 13 awards at the national-level dance competition organised by the Kalanilayam at Chilakaluri Pet last week. The local dignitaries appreciated the students and the management of the academy on Sunday.

The academy director T Chandu informed that the students S Harshitha and Ch Srija won the first and second prizes in the seniors category, and R Hanshitha won the first prize in the juniors category. In the seniors, P Yasaswini and team won the third prize in the group dance, Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam won the first prize in the Nritya Rupakam category, T Sai Prajna and Akanksha won the first prize in ‘Janapada Janta’, and N Jhansi won the second prize in the ‘Janapadam Show’. In the juniors, B Rajeswari (Siri) and Ch Santhana won the first prize in ‘Janta Nrityam’, R Hanshitha and the team won the third prize in the Classical Group Dance, S Harshitha, and B Ankita won second and third prizes in Janapadam Show, and Sri Jagroop won the first prize in Janapadam Group Dance.

The Nagabhairava Sahitya Peetham president Dr NexGen Nagabhairava Adinarayana, Kalamitra Mandali president Dr Nune Ankammarao, Next Gen International School principal Dr Ramachandruni Ramesh Krishna, Kovelakuntla Balakotaiah, and parents of the children appreciated the dance director Chandu and the students for their performance and winning the awards and prizes.