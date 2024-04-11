Chirala: Amanchi likely to join Congress

Live
Highlights
Chirala : Former MLA Amanchi Krishna mohan met Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy at her residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Krishnamohan thanked Sharmila for inviting him to join the Congress party. He expressed his gratitude to her and welcomed Sharmila to Chirala for a public meeting, where he will officially join the party. Sharmila assured to attend the meeting.
Former AMC chairman Marpu Gregory, Mediboyina Balaram Reddy, Bandla Babu, Koti Dasu, Seelam Syam, B Babu, Shaik Rehman, Endrapati Suneel, and others also participated in the meeting with the APCC president.
