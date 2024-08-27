Live
Civic chief inspects outfall drain in RR Pet
Vijayawada: VMC commissioner Ch Dhyana Chandra on Monday inspected the outfall drain in RR Pet and instructed the officials concerned to take measures for smooth flow of drain water into the Budameru drain.
He instructed the officials to take up desiltation works and ensure free flow of drain waters. He suggested construction of side drains, if needed, to ensure free flow of waters.
He noticed that sanitation was poor in the RR Pet and instructed the officials to work in coordination and ensure hygiene in the colony. VMC zonal commissioner 2 Prabhudas, chief medical officer Dr P Ratnavali, EE V Srinivas, assistant medical officer Dr Rama Koteswara Rao and others accompanied him.
