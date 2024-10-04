CM Naidu sets 15% growth rate goal

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials of various wings to work hard to achieve 15 per cent growth rate. Chairing a review meeting on the progress of agriculture, allied sectors, industry and service sectors, Chandrababu Naidu felt that during the previous regime, all sectors moved in reverse direction due to the destructive policies adopted by the previous government which had led to the collapse of the state economy.

Calling upon the officials to adopt new policies in all the wings, the Chief Minister asked the officials to achieve economic progress by implementing these policies.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the officials should adopt a system not only to improve the living conditions of the people and to take forward the economic condition of the State but also to ensure that there is no additional financial burden on them.

He said the expenses incurred by farmers could be brought down considerably by adopting comprehensive mechanisation.

Naidu said the primary responsibility of the government is not only to extend welfare measures to the people but also to increase income levels by strengthening the respective sectors. He recalled how the state achieved a growth rate of 13.7 per cent during 2014-19 despite problems of post-bifurcation of the State. He said the growth nosedived to 10.59 per cent in the five year rule of YSRCP.

In 2019 the difference in growth rate between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was merely 0.20 per cent but this has gone up to 1.5 per cent by 2024. The per capita income during the TDP rule was 13.21 per cent but now it has fallen to 9.06 per cent and living conditions of people have worsened.

He pointed out that certain wings were not performing to the expectations and needed to become active. Informing them that the P-4 system is being brought into implementation from January next, Naidu said under this method, those who fall in the affluent segment financially should extend a helping hand to uplift at least 10 per cent of the people.

Along with the welfare schemes being implemented by the government, the rich and the organisations should act as mentors to improve the living conditions of the poor, he added.