CM reviews preparations for Vizag summit

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review on arrangements for AP Global Investors Summit, at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review on arrangements for AP Global Investors Summit, at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday


Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the arrangements being made for the AP Global Investors Summit (APGIS) scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. At a review meeting held here on Monday, the Chief Minister gave suggestions to the officials concerned. They explained him about the programme schedule of the Summit and submitted the list of participating ministers, company CEOs and industrialists.


The first day of the Summit will begin at 10 am with some of the participants addressing the morning session followed by signing of MOUs. During the post-lunch session, there will be interactions between government officials and participants and the Chief Minister will also hold direct talks with the industrialists. Later, there will be cultural events followed dinner with the Chief Minister in attendance. MOUs will be signed on the second day followed by valedictory address. Special chief secretaries R Karikal Valaven (industries), SS Rawat (finance), information and public relations commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy and senior officials from the CMO were present.


