CM to lay stone for construction of 47K houses in Amaravati tomorrow

Vijayawada: Arrangements are in full swing for launching of housing works for poor in Amaravati capital region.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for construction of 47,000 houses at Krishnayapalem on July 24.

As part of it, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, AP Housing Corporation Managing Director Lakshmi Sha reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme at Krishnayapalem on Saturday.

The Housing Minister directed the officials to complete the arrangements on a war-footing. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna also inspected the arrangements.

The officials are planning to plant 5,000 saplings at different layouts. The officials decided take up construction of 24,200 houses on Shear Wall technology and remaining houses on regular method. The government will provide power supply and water supply free of cost by spending Rs 365.91 crore. The government has earmarked Rs 72.06 crore to provide basic facilities in each layout including schools, health centres, Anganwadi centres and digital libraries.

The state government has decided to provide permanent houses to all the eligible poor in the State under the name “Pedalandariki Illu” as part of its Navaratnalu programme.

As part of the objective, 30.65 lakh house site pattas were distributed in the State free of cost with an extent of 1.50 cents in rural/UDA area and 1 cent in urban area to women beneficiaries. The pattas were distributed in the land measuring 71,811 acres with a market value of Rs 56,102 crore.

So far the construction of 21.25 lakh houses has beene taken up under NPI including 2.62 lakh houses of APTIDCO. The works of 18.63 lakh houses has been taken up under Beneficiary Led Construction with a project cost of Rs 33,545 crore. Out of these 17.82 lakh houses were grounded, 4.3 lakh houses were completed and 12.71 lakh houses are in progress. In APCRDA area, the Revenue Department has distributed 50,793 house site pattas in capital region in an area of 1,366.48 acres.