CM YS Jagan announces cash award, land to Kidambi Srikanth

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for creating history by becoming the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the World Championships and announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh and five acre land at Tirupati for setting up the academy.

Srikanth paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Wednesday. He won a silver medal in BWF World Championships 2021 held in Spain from December 12-19. He has been working as Deputy Collector in the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth expressed happiness over meeting the Chief Minister and said the latter had assured all help to him. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving five acre land in Tirupati for setting up an academy and said he would setup a world class badminton academy and train world class players.

He said the sports people are happy with the special care taken by the government and thanked the Chief Minister on their behalf. He said he would strive to win more tournaments in the future and bring fame to the state.

Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, special chief secretary G Saiprasad, SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy, SAAP MD Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP OSD Rama Krishna and Srikanth's parents Radhamukunda and K V S Krishna were present on the occasion.