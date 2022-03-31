CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to flag off 500 Talli Bidda Express vehicles

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Dr YSR Talli Bidda Express vehicles at Benz Circle here at 10 am on Friday (April 1).

These vehicles will provide transportation service (from hospital to home) to new mothers, who deliver at government hospitals. Additionally 500 vehicles will be added to the already existing Talli Bidda Express vehicles.

These vehicles will be parked on MG road for the inauguration. After inauguration, these vehicles will be sent to all districts in the State from Vijayawada on April 1.

Big dais will be arranged along with LED screening at Benz circle and traffic will be diverted in the morning near Benz circle. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, IAS officers and others will attend the programme.

Commissioner of Medical and Health and Family Welfare Katamneni Bhaskar along with District Collector J Nivas inspected the arrangements on Wednesday near Benz circle.

Collector Nivas earlier held a meeting with the officials and instructed them to speed up arrangements. The officials were also instructed to check the condition of vehicles and ensure that all vehicles start immediately to move on the road. He said one VRO should be appointed to monitor five vehicles and one tahsildar for each district.

The Collector told the officials that all vehicle drivers reach Vijayawada by Wednesday night and check battery, engine and fuel in all vehicles.

Joint Collectors K Madhavi Latha and L Siva Sankar, VMC Commissioner Ranjit Basha, Sub-Collector G Surya Sai Praveen Chand, DM and HO Dr M Suhasini and other officials were present at the meeting.