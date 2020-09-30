CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Bapu Museum tomorrow

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz said on Tuesday that Bapu museum, built at a cost of Rs 8 crore on MG Road here would be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 1.



Imtiaz along with the Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums G Vani Mohan, coordinator, government programmes, Talasila Raghuram, Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu and VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh visited the Bapu museum and inspected the arrangements for the inauguration. Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said the Department of Archaeology and Museums constructed a new building and spent Rs 8 crore for its development.

He said more than 1500 antiquities are arranged in the museum and state of art technology is used for the description of artefacts to the visitors. He said the museum has special features like free WiFi for visitors to download Bapu museum app to get information on the antiquities, idols, coins etc.

Vani Mohan said different types of antiques are ready for the display in the museum. She informed that separate galleries arranged for weapons, statues, coins, textiles etc.

On the other hand, the department of museums and archaeology has made all arrangements for the inauguration. Augmented Reality (AR) technology is used to explain the importance of artefacts. Digital wall, interactive kiosks are other special attractions to the museum. Sculptures of Lord Gautam Buddha, Lord Mahaveer Jain, Hindu gods, goddesses, inscriptions, ancient coins, Buddhist relics, manuscripts and many objects are ready for display.