CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch 'Deevena' at Mandalapalle today

Vijayawada/Rayachoti: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Madanapalle in Annamayya district where he will launch the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on Wednesday, November 30. This will be the Chief Minister's first visit to the Annamayya district after it was formed this year.

As per a press release from Chief Minister's Office, Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave Tadepalli at 9 am and reach BT College grounds at Madanapalle at 11 am. He will address a public meeting at the Tipu Sultan grounds.

From the same platform, he will launch the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and release the fourth tranche of funds to the beneficiaries. After the programme, he will leave Madanapalle at 12.45 pm and return to Tadepalli at 3.10 pm.

Meanwhile, the Annamayya district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the one-day visit of the Chief Minister.

As many as 11,06,243 students all over the state will get Rs 693.79 crore under the fourth phase of the Vidya Deevena. In Annamayya district, 41,779 students will receive Rs 26.46 crore.

In view of maiden tour of the Chief Minister to the newly-formed Annamayya district, YSRCP is going to organise a road show and public meeting.

According to the sources, the road show will pass around two-and-a-half kilometre distance from BT College to public meeting venue at Tipu Sultan grounds via Bangalore road, Annamayya circle, NTR circle, Kadiri road.

Barricades have been constructed all along the way up to Tipu Sultan grounds for smooth conduction of the programme.

SP V Harshavardhan Raju told The Hans India that security arrangements were made with six DSPs, two ASPs, 30 circle-inspectors, 60 sub-Inspectors apart from constables and home guards.

Chief Minister's programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram along with collector P S Girisha and joint collector Thamim Ansaria inspected the public meeting venue on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.