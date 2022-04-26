CM YS Jagan to attend Iftar party at IGMC Stadium tomorrow

Vijayawada: Minorities Welfare Minister Amzad Basha on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the Iftar party to be hosted by the State government at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on April 27.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, party leaders, community leaders and others will attend the Iftar party. It was estimated around 5,000 people will attend the event.

Amzad Basha along with the secretary, Minorities Welfare department Md Imtiaz and District Collector S Dilli Rao reviewed the arrangements at the NTR district collectorate.

Amzad Basha has instructed the officials to arrange two separate entry points for the VIPs and others.

He said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Shah Zahoor Musafir Khana function hall in One Town at 5 pm and later visit the Indira Gandhi Municipal corporation stadium for the iftar party.

He said CM will be at the stadium from 5.45 pm to 7.15 pm. Amzad Basha also reviewed the seating arrangements, dais, issue of passes to the guests, VIP passes, Namaz and parking of vehicles.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar, Joint Collector S Nupur, Sub-Collector GS Praveen Chand, DCP Mary Prashanti and other officials attended the review meeting.

Later, Collector S Dilli Rao inspected the arrangements being made at the IGMC stadium on Monday.