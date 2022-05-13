CM YS Jagan to attend WEF meet in Davos from May 22

Vijayawada: As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos scheduled to be held from May 22-26, the State government said on Thursday that his meetings there would focus on various investment opportunities and international partnerships.

According to official sources, the government is planning to take the growth story of Andhra Pradesh to this global forum, highlighting the efforts that are in place to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopt sustainable manufacturing and transition to a decarbonized economy.

The Chief Minister will lead a high-level delegation and will have at least 13 bilateral meetings across the thrust sectors and three dedicated State sessions to focus on industries, infrastructure, health, education and skilling. The 52nd annual meeting of the WEF, which was initially slated for January 17-22 this year got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh has been elevated from being a 'Forum Member Associate' at the World Economic Forum to the position of 'Forum Platform Partner' due to which the State government will now have access to full participation in the CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects and workshops of the platform.

The statement also quoted WEF President Berge Brende as saying that Reddy's "commitment to building Andhra Pradesh on the foundations of transparency, the decentralization of power, and technological innovation is noteworthy."

The State government said its delegation will be interacting with over 35 global companies, world leaders and experts to hold targeted discussions on mutual avenues of collaboration, on areas such as sustainable manufacturing, logistics, financial and capital markets, FMCG and consumer goods, renewable energy and technology services.

The delegation will also be evaluating various investment opportunities across the potential sectors to elevate the partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. During his meetings, the Chief Minister will also deliberate on latest approaches and strategies to support the revival of manufacturing and identify specific areas for public-private and international cooperation to help update and upgrade industrial strategies.

The state delegation, in association with industry body CII, will also be hosting various state sessions in Davos, including on healthcare, education and skilling, and transition to decarbonized economy. Andhra Pradesh will also have a pavilion in Davos, where it will showcase the rapid strides being made by the state. It will focus primarily on integrated, comprehensive social development policies initiated by the State.

The delegation will include ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Buggana Rajendranath, YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and senior IAS officers.