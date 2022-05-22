CM's London Halt: Ministers condemn TDP 'false campaign'

Vijayawada: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy came down heavily on TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for making baseless allegations on Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's Davos tour. He said the former ministers has no basic knowledge on foreign tours.

The minister said that Chief Minister's flight which took off from Vijayawada airport landed at Istanbul airport for refilling of fuel. As there was no permission for landing of flights at Zurich airport after 10 pm, the CM's flight landed in London airport and the Chief Minister made night halt at London. The minister said without going into facts, the TDP leaders were carrying out false campaign over CM's London visit.

Meanwhile, minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath condemned the 'false campaign' of TDP leaders on CM's Davos tour. He said that due to technical reasons, CM's flight landed in London. He said as the pilots cannot fly without scheduled rest as per DGCA rules, the take off of CM's flight was delayed.

Amarnath said that the TDP is unable to digest the benefits the Andhra Pradesh was getting under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Chief Minister is keen on showcasing Andhra Pradesh at World Economic Forum to attract investments.