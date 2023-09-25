Collector Dilli Rao worships Lord Ganesha

Vijayawada: As part of Ganesh Navaratri festivities, NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao performed special puja at Vinayaka Pandal at Gowthami River Breeze apartment in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Sunday. Later, he offered silk robes to Lord Vinayaka. He also offered a garland, that was specially made with Bangalore brinjals, to the God.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao expressed his happiness over conducting the festival irrespective of caste and religion. This indicates unity among the people, he said. With the blessings from the universal god Lord Vighneswara, people are living with health, prosperity and wealth, he added. Further, he said people, who are engaged in jobs, business and trading, are offering puja to the god to bless them.

He appreciated the organisers conducting the grand celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi. Committee members K Sudhakara Rao, Venkateswara Rao, Vemuri Prasad, V Krishna Prasad, V Koteswara Rao and

others participated in the special puja.