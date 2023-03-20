Common services rules to be framed for APCOB, DCCBs

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture, Food Processing and Marketing Kakani Govardhan Reddy said on Sunday the government would frame common service rules for Andhra Pradesh Co-operative Bank and District Central Co-operative banks (DCCBs) in the State.

He praised the services being rendered by the Andhra Pradesh Co-operative Bank and DCCBs in the State. He conducted a review meeting with the chairmen of the DCCBs and other officials at the secretariat at Velagapudi on Sunday. He informed that the government was framing policies to implement the common service rules for the APCOBs and DCCBs.

He suggested to the co-operative banks to render assistance to farmers and give first preference to sanction loans to them and continue other financial transactions.

He suggested to the chairmen of the banks to take measures to modernise the banks on par with commercial banks and increase the customers and deposits. He asked the chairmen of the banks to create awareness among farmers on repayment of loans. APCOB Chairperson M Jhansi Rani, APCOB Managing Director R Srinath Reddy, chairmen of DCCBs and others attended the meeting.