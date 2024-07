Complaint filed against ex-minister Rajini’s PA

Guntur: Stone crushers lodged a complaint against former minister Vidadala Rajini’s personal assistant Rama Krishna for demanding Rs 5 crore bribe.

Palnadu district additional SP Lakshmi Pathi received a complaint regarding this. When the stone crushers requested them, they couldn’t pay that amount. Former minister Vidadala Rajini’s relative Gopi settled and agreed to take Rs 2.2 crore from them. Stone crushers expressed serious concern over Vigilance SP Jashuva extending cooperation to family members of Vidadala Rajini.

When the TDP came to power, Vidadala Rajini corruption issue came to light.