Congress to wage battle against petro price hike

Vijayawada: The Congress party has decided to launch three-phased agitation across the country protesting the hike of petrol and diesel price, in the name of 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'.

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal exhorted the Congress cadres across the country to stage demonstrations on March 31 by garlanding gas cylinders and motorcycles, to mark protest against the price hike of petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG. He also called upon the cadres to make the deaf government hear people's dissatisfaction against the Central government through various media. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath called upon the Congress cadre across the State to get ready for the agitation as per the instructions of the party high command.

He said in a statement released from the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday that the Congress party is ready for a massive agitation against the fuel price hike. He exhorted people to beat bells or drums on March 31 at 11 am to mark their protest. The district Congress committees were informed to take out Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan march and stage dharna in all the district headquarters across the State from April 2 to 4. Congress activists should take out the march and stage dharna at 11 am on April 7 in the capital city.

Dr Sailajanath assailed the Central government for breaking the back of the common man once the results of five state assemblies were announced. He recalled that the BJP came to power with the promise that it would arrest the inflation but did nothing in that direction. The Centre did not increase fuel price during the elections to the five State Assemblies and now suddenly started hiking the price including Rs 50 on the LPG, Sailajanath pointed out. He exhorted people to participate in the agitation in large numbers.