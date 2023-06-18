Corporators’ study tour will help improve rankings: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi

Vijayawada: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said the study tour conducted by the VMC for the corporators and the officials to the North-Eastern States will be beneficial and it will help to improve the rankings in the Swachh Survekshan.

The Mayor on Saturday congratulated the corporators and officials who returned from the study tour of cities and towns in the Northeast.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar welcomed the corporators at the command control room of the VMC. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said Vijayawada city achieved good ranks in the Swachh Survekshan and urged the corporators and the officials to try to improve the ranking and achieve the development.

She said study tours will help the corporators to study the sanitisation, collection of taxes, maintenance of roads, hygiene, street lighting and providing other basic amenities to the people. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the corporators can act like brand ambassadors in their respective divisions after participating in the study tour. He said the study of projects undertaken by other cities will help to acquire more knowledge on the development of the city.

YSRCP flood leader Venkata Satyanarayana has explained the details of their visit to the cities and towns and stated that the corporators gained good knowledge on the functioning of the local administration and the participation of people in keeping the cities clean.

He said the corporators and the officials have studied the amenities provided to the people and the service activities taken up by the corporations and the municipalities. Mayor and the Vommissioner have congratulated the corporators and officials on successful completion of the study tour.