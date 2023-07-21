Counselling begins for admission at Nuzvid IIIT

Vijayawada: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) started counselling for the academic year 2023-24 to provide admissions into a 6 years Integrated Course at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus at Nuzvid in the Eluru district on Thursday. The counselling will be continued on July 21 (Friday) also. The RGUKT Chancellor Prof KC Reddy started the counselling by lighting the lamp and later distributed the seat allotment certificates. As part of the counselling, on the first day, 481 students were admitted to the IIIT campus at Nuzvid. However, the RGUKT invited 550 students to attend the counselling.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor KC Reddy said that the new education system has become a crucial factor in India. He suggested that a comprehensive plan should be formulated for the development of higher education.

He emphasised that there is a need to significantly increase the quality standards of education in the education system, especially skill training, development, examination management, accuracy and efficiency of evaluation methods are important.

Further, he hoped that more reforms will be made in the education sector as the technological revolution continues to deepen and strengthen in the context of globalisation. Prior to that, Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao along with the RGUKT Chancellor Prof KC Reddy inaugurated the renovated auditorium at the SAC building. Later, Prof KC Reddy released the book ‘Bhavishyat Vidya’ written by Acharya Kodati Viyyanna Rao who is the former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur and is currently an Emeritus Professor in RGUKT. Also, he congratulated author Prof Viyyanna Rao.

RGUKT Research Department Head Prof G Mohan Rao, Director Prof GVR Srinivasa Rao, Admissions Convener Prof Gopala Raju, Chief Administrative Officer Dr G Bhanu Kiran, other administrative staff, faculty and students participated in the programme.