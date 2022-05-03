CPI calls for Chalo Sectt on May 9

Vijayawada: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna called upon the party cadre to make the Chalo Secretariat programme demanding the government to control the prices of essential commodities, high taxes and bus fares scheduled for May 9 a grand success.

Addressing the CPI town, city secretaries and assistant secretaries through a zoom meeting along with state executive member Akkineni Vanaja here on Monday, Ramakrishna said that people are burdened with high taxes and high prices and increased bus fares.

He recalled that the CPI activists staged protest demonstrations demanding reduction in prices before the ward secretariats for three days from April 11. "There was no response from the government when the activists of all Left parties staged protests on April 25," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been passing the buck to the States to control the prices, he rued. "Chief Minister did not react to the high prices and bus fares and did not respond even on the statement of the Prime Minister," Ramakrishna pointed out.

In this backdrop, it has been decided to undertake Chalo Secretariat programme on May 9.

The State government has been ruthlessly putting down the people's movements and agitations by keeping the leaders under house arrest and detaining them in the police stations.

Ramakrishna denounced the attitude of the government which is obstructing the democratic right of protest by the political parties.

He called upon the CPI secretaries and assistant secretaries to strive to make the Chalo Amaravati Secretariat on May 9 a grand success.

CPI district secretaries Jangala Ajay Kumar, Maruti Varaprasad, Satti Babu, Dega Prabhakar and others participated.