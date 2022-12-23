CPI flays misuse of Governor system

Vijayawada: CPI came down heavily on the gubernatorial system in the country which, it said, is grossly being misused to serve the purpose of the ruling elite at the Centre.

Party state secretary K Ramakrishna, addressing the media at the district party headquarters Dasari Bhavan here on Thursday, said that the CPI gave a call for protests on December 29 across the country demanding abolition of governor system. "The BJP-led NDA government has been systematically destroying all the democratic institutions and the federal system," he said.

Referring to the recent raids on the leaders of the Opposition parties across the country, Ramakrishna said that the autonomous institutions like Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax department have become puppets in the hands of the BJP leaders to intimidate and bully the opposition leaders.

He recalled the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal that he would send half of the BJP leaders to the jail if he was given reins of the three institutions. These independent bodies never find fault with the BJP leaders under any circumstances. The leaders of other parties would become good persons if they join the BJP, he said.

Referring to the misuse of governor system in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana, he described the governors as the agents of the BJP. In view of the allegations against the governors across the country, the CPI is demanding abolition of the system.

Ramakrishna took exception to the statement of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that the farmers were happy in the state. "How could the farmers be happy when the crops were damaged and there was no remunerative price for their produce?"

Citing the statement of Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the government employees are taking to the roads when they were not paid salaries, Ramakrishna said that she was referring to the conditions in Andhra Pradesh. He demanded a white paper on the economic condition in the state.