CPM protests against new hike in LPG price

The CPM NTR district committee staged a protest against the Central government's decision to hike the price of domestic gas cylinder by Rs 50 and commercial cylinder price by Rs 350, at Besant Road here on Wednesday. Women participated in the protest by carrying gas cylinders on their heads and raised slogans demanding the BJP-led Central government to withdraw gas cylinder price hike immediately.





Speaking on the occasion, CPM State secretariat member Ch Babu Rao alleged that the Modi government has blasted gas bomb in every house. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government exploited the pockets of the poor people and is giving the assets to Adani and Ambani. During the NDA regime, domestic gas cylinder price was increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,125, he alleged. While gas, petrol and diesel prices are decreasing across the globe, the Central government is hiking all prices, Babu Rao criticised.





CPM NTR district secretary DV Krishna, VMC corporator B Satya Babu, leaders Donepudi Kasinath, B Ramana, K Durga Rao, K Sri Devi, P Krishna and others participated in the protest.



