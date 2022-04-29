Crackdown on sale of edible oil at excess price

Vijayawada: As part of State-wide raids by Vigilance and Enforcement Department on shops, supermarkets and other traders, the officials on Thursday conducted raids and searches on 200 shops, hotels, supermarkets, manufacturing units etc.

In a press release here on Thursday, Vigilance and Enforcement department officials said that they conducted surprise checks at 200 locations and registered 26 cases on traders for selling edible oil at excess price than the MRP under Legal Metrology package commodities rule.

The officials have registered seven cases under Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.

The department has warned that stringent action would be taken on traders, stockists, supermarkets for sale of oil and other products at excess price than the MRP.

After the Russia-Ukrain war broke out, prices of edible oil skyrocketed in the State.

Vigilance and Enforcement department started raids in March and continuing till date.

A total of 2,531 cases were booked under Legal metrology department, 74 cases under Food safety and standards Act and 18 criminal cases were booked by the officials during the raids.

The officials have made 7,941 checks and raids across the State since (March 6, 2022) the edible prices started increasing in the State.