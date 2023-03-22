Customs officials seize smuggled gold worth ` 7.48 cr

In a major operation, gold worth Rs 7.48 crore weighing 12.97 kg has been seized from various parts of the state by officers of Vijayawada customs (preventive) commissionerate. A team comprising 30 officers from various customs formations in the state took part in the coordinated drive. Based on the specific information, three persons were caught at Vijayawada railway station for carrying five kg smuggled gold. Further, interceptions were made of carriers carrying smuggled gold in four wheelers, buses at various places along Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu border. According to commissioner of customs, customs commissionerate, (preventive) K Engineer 12.97 kg gold valued at Rs 7.48 crore was seized from 15 carriers. The officials have placed four persons under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act.





Customs authorities continue to face a difficult task of tracking down syndicators behind smuggled gold because the gold smuggled into India was being immediately defaced and melted to remove the foreign marking while the gold is being moved to interior parts, said the commissioner of customs K Engineer. He further said Vijayawada customs (preventive) has made seizures of smuggled gold to the tune of Rs 19.75 crore in 2022-23.



