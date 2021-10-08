Dasara festivities begin on grand note on Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: The 9-day annual Dasara festivities began on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees visited the temple to have the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. The presiding deity was adorned as Sri Swarnakavachalankruta Sri Durga Devi holding a Trident in her hand.

Adequate arrangements were made for a comfortable darshan. The devotees were allowed from 9 am to 10 pm. However, Darshanam timing will be changed from Friday onwards. The devotees will be allowed to have darshan from 4 am to 10 pm.

The temple was decorated with flowers and brightly illuminated with lighting. On Friday, the deity will be adorned as Sri Bala Tripurasundari Devi.



Three queue lines have been arranged from Vinayaka temple junction on the canal road. Rush of devotees gradually increased by evening. The temple administration has announced that only 10,000 devotees would be allowed per day as per the Covid guidelines.

Temple trust board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and executive officer D Bhramaramba supervised the arrangements for the darshan of devotees and conducting the nine-day festivities. Separate entry and exit routes were arranged for the devotees. As per the Covid guidelines thermal screening was conducted to all devotees and wearing mask was mandatory. Two queue lines are arranged for Rs 100 ticket, Rs 300 tickets and the third queue line was arranged for the free darshan of devotees.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan along with the family had the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. The temple administration made arrangements for the distribution of prasadam instead of serving free meals as per the Covid protocol.

Over 3,000 police personnel are taking part in the bandobust duty in three shifts. Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu presented silk robes to the Goddess on Wednesday night as per the ritual.



