DK confident of Cong forming govt in TS

Vijayawada: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar said the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh during the state bifurcation will be fulfilled if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre. He said that there is a Congress wave in the country and expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Telangana.



Shiva Kumar visited state Congress headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Saturday and paid tributes to Bharata Ratna and freedom fighter Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

He spoke to the party functionaries and urged them to work hard to get the party back into power in the state. Later, interacting with media, Shiva Kumar said the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible with the victory of Congress at the Centre.

He said the role of functionaries is key to strengthen the party and added that today’s functionaries are tomorrow’s leaders. He said the Congress recognises the hardworking and dedicated leaders and activists.

“Nothing is permanent in politics. Heroes become zeroes and zeroes become heroes. Congress has a very long history and India’s history is the Congress party’s history,” he said.

Speaking of Andhra Pradesh, he said there would be no use for the state with the two regional parties. People of Andhra Pradesh should understand that development is possible with national parties only. He underlined the historical need to bring Congress back to power.

All India Congress Working Committee member N Raghuveera Reddy, APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, Congress leader Rakesh Reddy and state committee leaders and members were present.