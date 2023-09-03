Dr Tamilisai exhorts students to sharpen skills

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Governor of Telangana State Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted the students here on Saturday while addressing the graduating Class of 2023 to sharpen their skills each passing day and visualise the development of the nation. “Learn more than expected and earn more than expected is the ideology that we live by today,” she pointed out. Tamilisai Soundararajan was the chief guest at the 3rd convocation ceremony of SRM University-AP.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, president of Indian National Science Academy; Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions; Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and others were present. A remarkable 883 graduates, including 13 PhD scholars, 17 gold medalists, 6 silver medalists and 2 bronze medalists were awarded their degrees.

Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar commented that India’s first solar launch, Aditya L1 and our country’s presidency over the G20 summit coincided with the students’ graduation and encouraged them to strive for excellence with love for family, their alma mater and country in their hearts.

Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan said, “Success in life needs to be balanced with philosophy and spirituality.”

An Honorary Doctorate to Prof Ashutosh Sharma was conferred by Founder Chancellor Dr Paarivendhar and the TS Governor for his exemplary contributions to the field of sciences. Prof Sharma in his address appreciated how research is ingrained into the very fabric of the varsity’s educational approach assuring opportunities to the young researchers of our country.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Manoj K Arora in his welcoming address said, “We have adopted a five-year strategic plan with five goals—Achieve academic excellence, Intensify research, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Enhance student experience, Attain financial sustainability and Improve perception and visibility.